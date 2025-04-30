Left Menu

Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics

An analysis reveals that 17 women MPs and MLAs are billionaires, while 28% have criminal cases. The BJP has the most women lawmakers, with a third facing charges. Andhra Pradesh women legislators have the highest declared assets. This report highlighted the overlapping issues of wealth, crime, and representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) unveils that 17 female legislators across India hold billionaire status, while 28% of them have criminal cases against them.

This report, based on affidavits from 512 women MPs and MLAs, reveals that criminal charges are widespread, with the highest incidences in Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the BJP leads with the highest number of female legislators, but intriguingly, the Congress has a higher percentage facing legal troubles. Financial disclosures show Andhra Pradesh's women legislators top the billionaire list, while educational levels mostly feature graduates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

