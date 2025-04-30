Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics
An analysis reveals that 17 women MPs and MLAs are billionaires, while 28% have criminal cases. The BJP has the most women lawmakers, with a third facing charges. Andhra Pradesh women legislators have the highest declared assets. This report highlighted the overlapping issues of wealth, crime, and representation.
- Country:
- India
An alarming analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) unveils that 17 female legislators across India hold billionaire status, while 28% of them have criminal cases against them.
This report, based on affidavits from 512 women MPs and MLAs, reveals that criminal charges are widespread, with the highest incidences in Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
Moreover, the BJP leads with the highest number of female legislators, but intriguingly, the Congress has a higher percentage facing legal troubles. Financial disclosures show Andhra Pradesh's women legislators top the billionaire list, while educational levels mostly feature graduates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women lawmakers
- billionaires
- criminal cases
- India
- MPs
- MLAs
- BJP
- Congress
- Andhra Pradesh
- ADR report
ALSO READ
TTV Dhinakaran's party, O Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance: TN BJP chief Nainar to PTI.
BJP, AIADMK leadership will address question of giving seats to TTV, OPS in 2026 Assembly polls, says TN BJP chief in interview to PTI.
Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls
Tensions Flare in Murshidabad: BJP Leader Calls for Central Intervention
Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Violence