Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics

An alarming analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) unveils that 17 female legislators across India hold billionaire status, while 28% of them have criminal cases against them.

This report, based on affidavits from 512 women MPs and MLAs, reveals that criminal charges are widespread, with the highest incidences in Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the BJP leads with the highest number of female legislators, but intriguingly, the Congress has a higher percentage facing legal troubles. Financial disclosures show Andhra Pradesh's women legislators top the billionaire list, while educational levels mostly feature graduates.

