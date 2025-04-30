Left Menu

Foiled Terror Attempt at Israeli Embassy: Suspect Charged

A man has been charged with terrorism and weapon possession after attempting to enter the Israeli embassy in London. He was arrested while trying to access the grounds, and police assure the public there are no further threats. The embassy lauded security forces for averting the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:56 IST
Foiled Terror Attempt at Israeli Embassy: Suspect Charged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In London, British police have charged a man following his arrest on allegations of attempting to breach the Israeli embassy. This development follows the suspect's efforts to gain unauthorized access, leading to charges of preparing a terrorist act and carrying an offensive weapon.

The individual, Abdullah Sabah Albadri, aged 33, was detained at the embassy grounds and faced charges related to a public order offense and possession of bladed articles. London's Counter Terrorism Command reassured the public that there are no additional suspects and no broader threat.

Israeli embassy representatives expressed gratitude towards British security forces for their swift action in thwarting the attempted attack. Meanwhile, the Community Security Trust has engaged with police and confirmed no knowledge of further risks associated with this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

Automation outpaces humans in AI red teaming

AI takes on meal planning: LLMs now dissect dishes to boost health accuracy

Crop monitoring enters new era with hyperspectral imaging and AI integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025