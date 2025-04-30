Bangladesh Court Frees Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das After Controversial Arrest
Bangladesh High Court released Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on bail, five months post-arrest for allegedly defaming the national flag. Das’ arrest led to widespread protests and international concern from India. His lawyers claimed the charges were baseless, stating no national flag was involved.
In a significant legal development, the Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on bail. This decision comes five months after Das was arrested on charges of defaming the country's national flag, a move that has sparked widespread local and international attention.
The two-judge bench comprising Justice Atoar Rahman and Justice Ali Reza declared absolute their earlier rule questioning why Das should not be granted bail. This ruling follows a final hearing at the court, which held the previous contentious order in abeyance.
Das' detention not only incited protests across Bangladesh but also caught the attention of the Indian government, which expressed concern. With various allegations of crime against minorities in Bangladesh, these proceedings highlight the rising communal tension in the region.
