North West Empowers Emerging Farmer with Modern 5,000-Layer Poultry Facility

In a significant boost to rural economic development, food security, and smallholder empowerment, the MEC for North West Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, officially handed over a fully equipped, state-of-the-art 5,000-layer poultry facility to emerging farmer Sibongile Gumede of Bongi G Farm. The event, held in Lindequesdrift under the JB Marks Municipality, marked the fourth phase of the province’s Accelerated Service Delivery Programme.

A Game-Changer for Local Farming

The modern poultry house represents a major investment in sustainable agriculture, enabling Bongi G Farm to dramatically scale up egg production and expand its footprint in local food supply chains. According to the provincial government, the infrastructure aims to support the farm's mission of providing high-quality, naturally grown, free-range poultry and eggs, while also addressing regional unemployment by creating new job opportunities.

The new facility is expected to not only boost Gumede’s production capabilities but also reinforce the province’s broader strategy of reducing poverty and increasing self-sufficiency through agricultural entrepreneurship.

From Small Beginnings to Scalable Success

Gumede’s journey as a farmer began with a passion for ethical poultry farming and a commitment to quality. Her enterprise, Bongi G Farm, has built a reputation for producing fresh, free-range eggs that meet the rigorous standards of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA). The farm’s eggs are graded regularly to ensure they meet market expectations and maintain food safety.

Receiving the new facility, Gumede expressed immense gratitude to the department. “I am beyond grateful to the department for this opportunity. I am now able to sustain myself, create jobs, and, through the progress I have made, I have even managed to build a 3,000-layer structure on my own,” she said.

Government Commitment to Agricultural Growth

Speaking at the handover ceremony, MEC Sambatha underlined the significance of the intervention. “This handover is not just about providing a farm—it’s about creating growth opportunities, ensuring food security, and nurturing the essence of entrepreneurship within farmers,” he said.

He reiterated the department’s commitment to supporting small-scale and emerging farmers with the infrastructure and resources they need to thrive. Sambatha encouraged Bongi G Farm to utilize the new poultry facility responsibly and continue developing sustainable farming practices that would benefit both the current and future generations.

Strategic Rural Investment

The initiative is part of a broader provincial drive to uplift communities through focused investment in agriculture. By delivering infrastructure such as poultry houses, the North West government aims to close the gap between smallholder operations and commercial viability.

“The handover marks a momentous breakthrough in the province’s ongoing efforts to promote agricultural development,” the department stated. “It signifies a clear step toward empowering local farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector, ensuring that they have the tools and support they need to thrive.”

Looking Ahead

With the addition of the 5,000-layer poultry facility, Bongi G Farm is poised to increase its contribution to local egg production significantly. The development sets a precedent for how public-private collaborations and targeted government support can reshape rural economies and inspire future agricultural leaders.

As Gumede continues her expansion with the help of both public support and personal investment, she stands as a symbol of the transformative power of infrastructure investment and the resilience of South African small-scale farmers.