Juvenile Delinquents Stab Men in North Delhi

In a disturbing incident in North Delhi, two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two men outside a women's public toilet, police reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred on April 25 when victims Beepat and Naresh asked the pair not to block the lavatory entrance in Gulabi Bagh. In retaliation, the juveniles attacked, leaving Beepat with head and shoulder wounds and Naresh with a critical abdominal injury. Both victims were hospitalized at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

A case was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, with police reviewing extensive CCTV footage to identify the suspects. The youths, confessing to drug and alcohol addiction, revealed their intention to commit a snatching near the site of the incident.

