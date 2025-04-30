Juvenile Delinquents Stab Men in North Delhi
Two juveniles have been apprehended for stabbing two men who confronted them for obstructing a women's public toilet in Gulabi Bagh, North Delhi. The victims sustained serious injuries. The juveniles confessed to planning a snatching incident while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in North Delhi, two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two men outside a women's public toilet, police reported on Wednesday.
The confrontation occurred on April 25 when victims Beepat and Naresh asked the pair not to block the lavatory entrance in Gulabi Bagh. In retaliation, the juveniles attacked, leaving Beepat with head and shoulder wounds and Naresh with a critical abdominal injury. Both victims were hospitalized at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
A case was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, with police reviewing extensive CCTV footage to identify the suspects. The youths, confessing to drug and alcohol addiction, revealed their intention to commit a snatching near the site of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Police Accuse NSA of Cyber Espionage During Asian Winter Games
Caste Dispute at Temple: Dalit Groom Prays Under Police Watch
Intensified Manhunt: Indian Army and Police Collaborate in Poonch Operation
Tragedy Strikes Twice: Bomb Blast Culminates in Triple Loss for Balochistan Police
Meerut Police Crackdown on Suspected Cow Slaughterers