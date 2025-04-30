Left Menu

Juvenile Delinquents Stab Men in North Delhi

Two juveniles have been apprehended for stabbing two men who confronted them for obstructing a women's public toilet in Gulabi Bagh, North Delhi. The victims sustained serious injuries. The juveniles confessed to planning a snatching incident while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:32 IST
Juvenile Delinquents Stab Men in North Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in North Delhi, two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two men outside a women's public toilet, police reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation occurred on April 25 when victims Beepat and Naresh asked the pair not to block the lavatory entrance in Gulabi Bagh. In retaliation, the juveniles attacked, leaving Beepat with head and shoulder wounds and Naresh with a critical abdominal injury. Both victims were hospitalized at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

A case was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, with police reviewing extensive CCTV footage to identify the suspects. The youths, confessing to drug and alcohol addiction, revealed their intention to commit a snatching near the site of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025