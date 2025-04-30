Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Near Landmark Mineral Resources Deal Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Ukraine is set to sign a crucial mineral resources deal with the United States imminently. Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is in the U.S. for the agreement, which is hoped to bolster dwindling American support. The memorandum, initiated by President Trump, marks a step toward mineral resource development in Ukraine.

Ukraine is on the brink of signing a significant mineral resources deal with the United States, according to confidential sources in the Ukrainian government. First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently visiting the United States to finalize the agreement, a move seen as crucial in reaffirming American support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

President Donald Trump initially championed the deal, aimed at fostering development in Ukraine's mineral sector. With a memorandum already in place since April 18, both parties are anticipated to conclude discussions and formalize the deal soon. This agreement is strategic for Ukraine, as American support has been pivotal in its defense strategy against Russian aggression.

High-level meetings between Ukrainian and American officials have highlighted progress while ensuring the agreement aligns with European obligations. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the importance of this deal in maintaining U.S. aid, which comprises a substantial portion of Ukraine's military defense against Russia, without compromising the nation's obligations under European law.

