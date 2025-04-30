Left Menu

Reels Revolution: India's Legal Aid Awareness via Short Films

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the need for sharp messaging to enhance legal aid awareness. Addressing a National Legal Services Authority event, he highlighted India's vast legal aid system and the importance of grassroots engagement. A new short film competition was launched to spread legal knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where attention spans are dwindling, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted that the most effective messages are sharp and concise, speaking at a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) event on Wednesday.

He stressed that legal aid awareness cannot rely on jargon-heavy methods, urging a more direct approach. With 80% of Indians eligible for free legal aid, Chief Justice Khanna underlined the unique nature of India's legal structure, supporting victims and witnesses, not just the accused.

To further legal education, NALSA unveiled a pan-India reel-making and short film competition for law students. This initiative, marking the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, aims to enhance public legal awareness through engaging content. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Justice Surya Kant emphasized the essence of delivering justice with empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

