Reels Revolution: India's Legal Aid Awareness via Short Films

In an era where attention spans are dwindling, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted that the most effective messages are sharp and concise, speaking at a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) event on Wednesday.

He stressed that legal aid awareness cannot rely on jargon-heavy methods, urging a more direct approach. With 80% of Indians eligible for free legal aid, Chief Justice Khanna underlined the unique nature of India's legal structure, supporting victims and witnesses, not just the accused.

To further legal education, NALSA unveiled a pan-India reel-making and short film competition for law students. This initiative, marking the birth anniversary of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, aims to enhance public legal awareness through engaging content. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Justice Surya Kant emphasized the essence of delivering justice with empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)