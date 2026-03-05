Illuminating the Brahmaputra: Foundations Laid for India's First Inland River Lighthouses

In a significant move to boost inland waterway infrastructure, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation for India's first set of river lighthouses along the Brahmaputra. The lighthouses, located at strategic points, are poised to enhance both navigation capabilities and tourism potential in the region.

The project, encompassing four sites with a total budget of Rs 84 crore, aims to position the Brahmaputra as a vital cargo and passenger corridor. Powered entirely by solar energy, each lighthouse will rise to 20 meters, offering both luminous and geographic range vital for round-the-clock operations.

The initiative not only signifies a push towards cleaner, cost-effective freight movement but also addresses the increased demand for navigation infrastructure following a marked surge in cargo traffic. These lighthouses are expected to be completed within 24 months, further integrating the Brahmaputra into Northeast India's supply chains.

