Stranded West Indies Cricket Team Faces Travel Delays Amid Gulf Tensions

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed frustration as the cricket team remained stranded due to airspace restrictions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The team's return from India has been delayed, affecting some players' participation in IPL preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST
Daren Sammy
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in the Gulf, the West Indies cricket team, under the guidance of head coach Daren Sammy, finds itself unable to leave India due to airspace restrictions. This development comes in the aftermath of US and Israeli military actions impacting flight routes around Iran.

Having been knocked out of the T20 World Cup by India, the Caribbean team was set to return home but remains stranded as airlines adjust for safety. Sammy, voicing his frustration on social media, has requested clarity on their situation.

The delays are not only affecting the players' return but also their participation in upcoming IPL camps. While some players are preparing for their franchises, the ICC is working on alternative travel arrangements to ensure their safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

