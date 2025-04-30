Bangladesh Targets Bureaucratic Reform Amidst Employee Unrest

Amidst growing unrest among government employees, Bangladesh's interim administration is evaluating legal mechanisms to swiftly terminate or dismiss its workers, local media reported on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the government plans to reinstate certain aspects of a decades-old law targeting employees involved in protests and other forms of political expression within the civil service, following recent political upheaval.

The initiative aims to address disruptions in government operations, with new provisions expected to be finalized and presented to the country's advisory council in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)