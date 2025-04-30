Bangladesh Targets Bureaucratic Reform Amidst Employee Unrest
Bangladesh's interim government is exploring legal avenues to facilitate the termination of government employees, causing widespread concern among officials. The proposed changes aim to curb protests and indiscipline within the civil service, potentially restoring sections of a 1979 ordinance to expedite dismissals.
Amidst growing unrest among government employees, Bangladesh's interim administration is evaluating legal mechanisms to swiftly terminate or dismiss its workers, local media reported on Wednesday.
Reports suggest that the government plans to reinstate certain aspects of a decades-old law targeting employees involved in protests and other forms of political expression within the civil service, following recent political upheaval.
The initiative aims to address disruptions in government operations, with new provisions expected to be finalized and presented to the country's advisory council in the near future.
