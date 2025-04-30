Left Menu

Bangladesh Targets Bureaucratic Reform Amidst Employee Unrest

Bangladesh's interim government is exploring legal avenues to facilitate the termination of government employees, causing widespread concern among officials. The proposed changes aim to curb protests and indiscipline within the civil service, potentially restoring sections of a 1979 ordinance to expedite dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:42 IST
Bangladesh Targets Bureaucratic Reform Amidst Employee Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amidst growing unrest among government employees, Bangladesh's interim administration is evaluating legal mechanisms to swiftly terminate or dismiss its workers, local media reported on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the government plans to reinstate certain aspects of a decades-old law targeting employees involved in protests and other forms of political expression within the civil service, following recent political upheaval.

The initiative aims to address disruptions in government operations, with new provisions expected to be finalized and presented to the country's advisory council in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025