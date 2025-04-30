Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab's Ongoing Battle Over Bhakra Dam Supply

In a heated confrontation, Haryana's opposition leaders have chastised Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his refusal to release additional water to their state, significantly cutting it from 8,500 to 4,000 cusecs.

The move has been described by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda as unconstitutional and a threat to the agriculture-reliant districts of Haryana.

Punjab and Haryana have had a long-standing friction over water allocations, exacerbated by Mann's claims that Haryana has exceeded its share and his accusation of BJP's undue pressure on Punjab's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)