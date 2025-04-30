Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana and Punjab's Ongoing Battle Over Bhakra Dam Supply

A recent dispute ignited between Haryana and Punjab as Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refused to release more water to Haryana, sparking strong reactions from opposition leaders. Both states rely on the Bhakra Beas Management Board for water allocation, but the reduction in supply is causing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:56 IST
In a heated confrontation, Haryana's opposition leaders have chastised Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his refusal to release additional water to their state, significantly cutting it from 8,500 to 4,000 cusecs.

The move has been described by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda as unconstitutional and a threat to the agriculture-reliant districts of Haryana.

Punjab and Haryana have had a long-standing friction over water allocations, exacerbated by Mann's claims that Haryana has exceeded its share and his accusation of BJP's undue pressure on Punjab's government.

