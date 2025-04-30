Left Menu

Supreme Verdict: Acquittal in Controversial Rape Case

The Supreme Court acquitted two rape convicts, finding the prosecution's case suspicious and inconsistent. The bench highlighted the importance of carefully protecting accused individuals from false allegations. The verdict overturns previous judgments by the Bombay High Court and a trial court.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday, acquitting two men previously convicted of rape. The court found the prosecution's case riddled with inconsistencies, leading to a grave suspicion that qualified as reasonable doubt. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the importance of safeguarding individuals against false allegations, which can cause significant harm and distress, even as it acknowledged the severe trauma caused by rape itself.

The case traces back to a July 2024 order by the Bombay High Court, which upheld a 2003 trial court conviction of four individuals accused of abducting and raping two women in 2000. The high court later cleared two of the accused of abduction charges. However, the convictions of the remaining two, based on key witness testimonies, were challenged and ultimately overturned by the Supreme Court.

Citing a lack of credible evidence, the bench declared the prosecution's narrative as lacking confidence and coherence. Consequently, the Supreme Court's decision nullifies previous orders, ensuring the release of the accused unless they are wanted in other cases. This case underscores the judiciary's duty to balance the protection of victims with the rights of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

