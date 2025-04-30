Left Menu

High Court to Hear Case Against Robert Vadra Over Pahalgam Comments

The Allahabad High Court is set to review a petition against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, regarding his comments on the Pahalgam attack. The plea calls for a special investigation team to probe his remarks and seeks actions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:05 IST
High Court to Hear Case Against Robert Vadra Over Pahalgam Comments
petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Friday challenging the remarks made by Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, about the Pahalgam attack.

The complaint, filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others, appeared before the Lucknow bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla but wasn't addressed earlier. The petition urges the government to form an SIT to investigate Vadra's statements and demands action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This follows an incident in April, where 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Vadra drew controversy by stating that non-Muslims were possibly targeted by terrorists responding to alleged mistreatment of Muslims in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025