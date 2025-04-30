High Court to Hear Case Against Robert Vadra Over Pahalgam Comments
The Allahabad High Court is set to review a petition against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, regarding his comments on the Pahalgam attack. The plea calls for a special investigation team to probe his remarks and seeks actions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Friday challenging the remarks made by Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress figure Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, about the Pahalgam attack.
The complaint, filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others, appeared before the Lucknow bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla but wasn't addressed earlier. The petition urges the government to form an SIT to investigate Vadra's statements and demands action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This follows an incident in April, where 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam. Vadra drew controversy by stating that non-Muslims were possibly targeted by terrorists responding to alleged mistreatment of Muslims in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
