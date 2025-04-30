Left Menu

Alleged Prostitution Ring Busted: Woman Arrested in Faridabad

A 43-year-old woman named Mamta was arrested in Faridabad for forcing a minor into prostitution. The case emerged when a 14-year-old went missing. The girl was rescued after police intervention, revealing exploitation. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged in Faridabad where a 43-year-old woman named Mamta was arrested for allegedly coercing a minor girl into prostitution, as confirmed by local police.

The case unraveled when a 14-year-old girl from the Dabua police station area was reported missing on April 17, prompting her family to file a complaint. Despite the family's urgency, the FIR was filed only on April 22, following intervention by the city's Child Welfare Committee.

The investigation took a decisive turn when the minor's friend disclosed her whereabouts in an Old Faridabad colony. Upon raiding the location, the police were able to rescue the girl on April 23. She disclosed that Mamta had exploited her for money, adding shocking details of assault facilitated by the suspect. Authorities have placed Mamta in judicial custody as they continue to investigate this troubling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

