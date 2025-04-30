Left Menu

Supreme Court Prepares to Resolve Amrapali Group Real Estate Dispute

The Supreme Court has scheduled hearings in July for cases involving home buyers in the Amrapali Group real estate dispute. A new bench will address key issues like financial recovery from former management. The court aims to finalize pending matters from the 2019 main verdict under Chief Justice of India.

Updated: 30-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:12 IST
On Thursday, the Supreme Court scheduled hearings in July for petitions, including those involving home buyers affected by the Amrapali Group real estate controversy. The cases will be reviewed by a new bench appointed by the Chief Justice of India, aiming to resolve longstanding issues.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed their intent to bring closure to the matter, though some issues remain unresolved. Justice Trivedi, who is set to retire on June 9, highlighted the need for effective collaboration among all parties to ensure a comprehensive resolution.

The court has taken into account submissions from advocate M L Lahoty and the attorney general, emphasizing the necessity to address unresolved issues from the 2019 main verdict. With significant progress reported by the National Buildings Construction Corporation, the Supreme Court is eager to conclude proceedings initiated in 2017.

