Kashmir at the Brink: Calls for International Mediation Amid Rising Tensions

The president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir urged international mediation over escalating tensions with India, following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. With military activity intensifying along the Line of Control, Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized preparedness for any conflict and called for intervention from global powers to de-escalate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to de-escalate rising tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, the president of Pakistan-administered Kashmir has called for international mediation. Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry announced his administration's preparedness for a humanitarian response amidst fears of further military action.

Recent intelligence from Pakistan suggests India is preparing for military strikes after a fatal attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Both nations have witnessed increased military activity along the Line of Control, with Pakistan reporting incidents of Indian drones and fighter jets near the border.

Chaudhry highlighted the urgency for diplomatic intervention, urging major global players, including the USA and Britain, to step in. He stressed the long-standing suffering of Kashmir's people and the need for a long-term solution, as international bodies reinforce calls for calm between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

