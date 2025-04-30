Kerala CM Criticizes Central Exclusion of State's Role in Seaport Project
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for omitting the state's contributions in ads about the Vizhinjam seaport. The state is financing two-thirds of the project and aims for completion by 2028. The CM also announced various state initiatives related to infrastructure and employment policies.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government on Wednesday for omitting the state's significant contributions in advertisements about the launching of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.
Addressing the matter in a press conference, Vijayan noted that the state was responsible for two-thirds of the project's financing and criticized the government for not acknowledging this in media ads announcing the seaport's commissioning.
In addition to discussing the seaport, the Chief Minister revealed various state initiatives, including waiving the state's GST share for National Highway projects and adjusting recruitment criteria in certain departments.
