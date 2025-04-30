Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes Central Exclusion of State's Role in Seaport Project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for omitting the state's contributions in ads about the Vizhinjam seaport. The state is financing two-thirds of the project and aims for completion by 2028. The CM also announced various state initiatives related to infrastructure and employment policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:46 IST
Kerala CM Criticizes Central Exclusion of State's Role in Seaport Project
Kerala Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government on Wednesday for omitting the state's significant contributions in advertisements about the launching of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Addressing the matter in a press conference, Vijayan noted that the state was responsible for two-thirds of the project's financing and criticized the government for not acknowledging this in media ads announcing the seaport's commissioning.

In addition to discussing the seaport, the Chief Minister revealed various state initiatives, including waiving the state's GST share for National Highway projects and adjusting recruitment criteria in certain departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025