Operation Pennsylvania: Major International Theft Ring Dismantled

Chilean police, with FBI assistance, dismantled a global theft ring operating from Chile to the U.S. The operation led to 23 arrests and the seizure of assets worth $1.36 million. The gang was involved in high-profile thefts, including U.S. Homeland Security Secretary's and an NFL player's belongings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant breakthrough, Chilean police forces, collaborating with the FBI, have dismantled an infamous international gang renowned for executing high-profile thefts in the United States, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The operation, termed 'Operation Pennsylvania,' was executed on Tuesday night across multiple residences in Santiago, culminating in the arrest of 23 individuals and the confiscation of goods and real estate valued at 1.3 billion pesos ($1.36 million), officials reported.

Prosecutor Eduardo Baeza revealed at a press conference that this phenomenon of international thievery has long been affecting Chile, and has increasingly targeted the United States recently. Arrests comprise those suspected in recent robberies, including the theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse and break-ins at homes of athletes like Travis Kelce. Johnny Fica of the PDI highlighted that these suspects had lavish lifestyles in Chile, often laundering money from their criminal endeavors abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

