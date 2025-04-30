Operation Pennsylvania: Major International Theft Ring Dismantled

In a significant breakthrough, Chilean police forces, collaborating with the FBI, have dismantled an infamous international gang renowned for executing high-profile thefts in the United States, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The operation, termed 'Operation Pennsylvania,' was executed on Tuesday night across multiple residences in Santiago, culminating in the arrest of 23 individuals and the confiscation of goods and real estate valued at 1.3 billion pesos ($1.36 million), officials reported.

Prosecutor Eduardo Baeza revealed at a press conference that this phenomenon of international thievery has long been affecting Chile, and has increasingly targeted the United States recently. Arrests comprise those suspected in recent robberies, including the theft of U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse and break-ins at homes of athletes like Travis Kelce. Johnny Fica of the PDI highlighted that these suspects had lavish lifestyles in Chile, often laundering money from their criminal endeavors abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)