Left Menu

Apple Faces Legal Wrath for Stifling App Store Competition

Apple has been accused of violating a U.S. court order by inhibiting competition in its App Store, prompting a potential criminal contempt investigation by federal prosecutors. The dispute arose from an antitrust lawsuit by Epic Games, alleging Apple's restrictive app download and payment practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 07:16 IST
Apple Faces Legal Wrath for Stifling App Store Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple finds itself in hot water as U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled on Wednesday that the tech giant violated a court order aimed at fostering competition in its App Store. This legal move arises from an ongoing antitrust lawsuit initiated by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers criticized Apple's conduct, stating that the company's continued attempts to hinder competition would not be tolerated. Apple and its executive, Alex Roman, are now under scrutiny for possible criminal contempt, due to allegedly deceitful testimony concerning compliance with the court's injunction.

Epic Games' CEO, Tim Sweeney, hailed the judge's decision as a victory for developers and consumers, asserting it pushes Apple towards embracing market competition. Despite Apple's denial of misconduct and plans to appeal, the ruling mandates immediate regulatory changes, potentially altering its App Store policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025