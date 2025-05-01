Apple Faces Legal Wrath for Stifling App Store Competition

Apple finds itself in hot water as U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled on Wednesday that the tech giant violated a court order aimed at fostering competition in its App Store. This legal move arises from an ongoing antitrust lawsuit initiated by Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers criticized Apple's conduct, stating that the company's continued attempts to hinder competition would not be tolerated. Apple and its executive, Alex Roman, are now under scrutiny for possible criminal contempt, due to allegedly deceitful testimony concerning compliance with the court's injunction.

Epic Games' CEO, Tim Sweeney, hailed the judge's decision as a victory for developers and consumers, asserting it pushes Apple towards embracing market competition. Despite Apple's denial of misconduct and plans to appeal, the ruling mandates immediate regulatory changes, potentially altering its App Store policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)