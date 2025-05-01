Left Menu

Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's new National Security Adviser while continuing to serve as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence. This comes amid increased tensions with India, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. The NSA position had been vacant since April 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:09 IST
Pakistan's government has appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) during a period of intensifying tension with India. The appointment marks the first time a serving ISI chief has held both roles concurrently.

Gen Malik, who became the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024, assumes his new responsibilities after the Cabinet Division issued a notification on Tuesday. This high-profile dual appointment aligns with heightened concerns following the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties.

The position of NSA had been unoccupied since April 2022 when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted, previously held by Dr Moeed Yusuf. Given the current geopolitical climate, Lt Gen Malik's leadership is crucial as the nation navigates this complex period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

