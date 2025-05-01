Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan's government has appointed Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) during a period of intensifying tension with India. The appointment marks the first time a serving ISI chief has held both roles concurrently.

Gen Malik, who became the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in October 2024, assumes his new responsibilities after the Cabinet Division issued a notification on Tuesday. This high-profile dual appointment aligns with heightened concerns following the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 casualties.

The position of NSA had been unoccupied since April 2022 when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was ousted, previously held by Dr Moeed Yusuf. Given the current geopolitical climate, Lt Gen Malik's leadership is crucial as the nation navigates this complex period.

(With inputs from agencies.)