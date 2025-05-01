Mystery Murder in Shahapur: Unidentified Body Discovered

An unidentified body of a man in his late 20s sparked a murder investigation after it was discovered on the roadside in Shahapur district. The body was spotted by locals in the Umbarkhand area on Wednesday, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Upon inspection, police identified injury marks, leading to suspicions of foul play. Acting on the evidence presented, Shahapur police have registered a murder case under section 103(1) of the BNS.

The investigation continues as law enforcement pieces together possible leads to unravel the mystery surrounding the man's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)