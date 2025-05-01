Left Menu

Mystery Murder in Shahapur: Unidentified Body Discovered

An unidentified man's body, believed to be in his late 20s, was found by passers-by in Shahapur's Umbarkhand area. Discovered with injury marks, police suspect homicide and have filed a murder case under section 103(1) of the BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified body of a man in his late 20s sparked a murder investigation after it was discovered on the roadside in Shahapur district. The body was spotted by locals in the Umbarkhand area on Wednesday, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Upon inspection, police identified injury marks, leading to suspicions of foul play. Acting on the evidence presented, Shahapur police have registered a murder case under section 103(1) of the BNS.

The investigation continues as law enforcement pieces together possible leads to unravel the mystery surrounding the man's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

