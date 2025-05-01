Major Drug Bust: Huge Quantity of Yaba Seized in Manipur

In a significant drug bust, Manipur police apprehended two individuals for possession of a substantial quantity of yaba tablets in the Tengnoupal district. The arrest took place following the interception of two vehicles at TOB Yangoubung on Wednesday.

A thorough search by the authorities uncovered nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets alongside Rs 2.6 lakh in cash. The confiscated yaba, referred to in Thai as 'crazy medicine', is notorious for its content of methamphetamine, a substance strictly prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act.

The suspects, identified as Paojathang Kipgen and Kamminlun Kipgen, were believed to be en route to Churachandpur from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. In a separate operation, law enforcement officials also arrested two individuals with 274.8 kg of ganja in Imphal West's Patsoi area.

