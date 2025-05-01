Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Huge Quantity of Yaba Seized in Manipur

Police in Manipur's Tengnoupal district arrested two individuals with 35.41 kg of yaba tablets. Nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets and Rs 2.6 lakh in cash were seized from two intercepted vehicles. Yaba, containing methamphetamine, is illegal due to its dangerous effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:54 IST
Major Drug Bust: Huge Quantity of Yaba Seized in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Manipur police apprehended two individuals for possession of a substantial quantity of yaba tablets in the Tengnoupal district. The arrest took place following the interception of two vehicles at TOB Yangoubung on Wednesday.

A thorough search by the authorities uncovered nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets alongside Rs 2.6 lakh in cash. The confiscated yaba, referred to in Thai as 'crazy medicine', is notorious for its content of methamphetamine, a substance strictly prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act.

The suspects, identified as Paojathang Kipgen and Kamminlun Kipgen, were believed to be en route to Churachandpur from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. In a separate operation, law enforcement officials also arrested two individuals with 274.8 kg of ganja in Imphal West's Patsoi area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025