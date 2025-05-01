Major Drug Bust: Huge Quantity of Yaba Seized in Manipur
Police in Manipur's Tengnoupal district arrested two individuals with 35.41 kg of yaba tablets. Nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets and Rs 2.6 lakh in cash were seized from two intercepted vehicles. Yaba, containing methamphetamine, is illegal due to its dangerous effects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Manipur police apprehended two individuals for possession of a substantial quantity of yaba tablets in the Tengnoupal district. The arrest took place following the interception of two vehicles at TOB Yangoubung on Wednesday.
A thorough search by the authorities uncovered nearly 3 lakh yaba tablets alongside Rs 2.6 lakh in cash. The confiscated yaba, referred to in Thai as 'crazy medicine', is notorious for its content of methamphetamine, a substance strictly prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act.
The suspects, identified as Paojathang Kipgen and Kamminlun Kipgen, were believed to be en route to Churachandpur from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. In a separate operation, law enforcement officials also arrested two individuals with 274.8 kg of ganja in Imphal West's Patsoi area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesian Authorities Arrest Wilmar Group Employee Amid Export Permit Scandal
Clashes Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Lead to Arrests in Assam
Wilmar Group Employee Arrested in Palm Oil Export Permit Corruption Scandal
Cybercrime Crackdown: Youth Arrested for Photo Morphing in Kottayam
Jewellery Heist in Nagpur: Woman Arrested for Rs 19.4 Lakh Theft