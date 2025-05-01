Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's 100-Day Triumph: 12 Departments Excel

Twelve departments in the Maharashtra Government have achieved a perfect score in their 100-day performance evaluation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced these results, highlighting the success of the ambitious program he initiated. Several other departments also reported strong progress, with various levels of target achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:38 IST
Maharashtra Government's 100-Day Triumph: 12 Departments Excel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dozen departments within the Maharashtra Government have secured perfect scores in their 100-day performance evaluations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Thursday. This evaluation was part of an ambitious program launched by Fadnavis shortly after assuming office in December last year.

The initiative aimed to push every department to set and accomplish significant targets within a 100-day period. Fadnavis shared that aside from the successful 12, an additional 18 departments achieved more than 80% of their targets, as reported on social media platform X.

In terms of overall achievement, 10 departments recorded progress between 60% to 79% of their goals, while 8 departments registered below 60%. Among those which attained complete target fulfillment were the water resources, home, rural development, and cultural affairs departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025