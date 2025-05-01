Maharashtra Government's 100-Day Triumph: 12 Departments Excel

A dozen departments within the Maharashtra Government have secured perfect scores in their 100-day performance evaluations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Thursday. This evaluation was part of an ambitious program launched by Fadnavis shortly after assuming office in December last year.

The initiative aimed to push every department to set and accomplish significant targets within a 100-day period. Fadnavis shared that aside from the successful 12, an additional 18 departments achieved more than 80% of their targets, as reported on social media platform X.

In terms of overall achievement, 10 departments recorded progress between 60% to 79% of their goals, while 8 departments registered below 60%. Among those which attained complete target fulfillment were the water resources, home, rural development, and cultural affairs departments.

