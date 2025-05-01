Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Deadly Kashmir Attack

Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have intensified following a deadly attack in Kashmir. India's foreign minister has called for justice, while the U.S. urges de-escalation. The attack killed 26 people, deepening historical conflicts over the disputed region. Both countries are taking measures against each other.

India's foreign minister, in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized the need for accountability after last week's deadly Kashmir attack. The U.S. is urging both India and Pakistan, nuclear-armed neighbors, to de-escalate rising tensions.

The attack happened in Kashmir's Pahalgam area, killing 26 people. India identifies the assailants as terrorists from Pakistan, while Pakistan denies involvement and calls for a neutral investigation. The incident has reignited long-standing disputes over the Muslim-majority region.

In retaliation, India suspended a water-sharing treaty and both nations closed their airspace to each other. Military activity is ramping up with India's navy issuing warnings and Pakistan preparing for humanitarian response. Global entities like the United Nations are urging restraint.

