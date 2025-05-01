Tensions Escalate After Deadly Kashmir Attack

India's foreign minister, in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized the need for accountability after last week's deadly Kashmir attack. The U.S. is urging both India and Pakistan, nuclear-armed neighbors, to de-escalate rising tensions.

The attack happened in Kashmir's Pahalgam area, killing 26 people. India identifies the assailants as terrorists from Pakistan, while Pakistan denies involvement and calls for a neutral investigation. The incident has reignited long-standing disputes over the Muslim-majority region.

In retaliation, India suspended a water-sharing treaty and both nations closed their airspace to each other. Military activity is ramping up with India's navy issuing warnings and Pakistan preparing for humanitarian response. Global entities like the United Nations are urging restraint.

