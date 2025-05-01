Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Massive Aerial Assault
Ukraine's air force reported a major overnight assault by Russia involving five ballistic missiles and 170 drones. Ukrainian defenses shot down 74 drones, with 68 others thwarted by electronic measures. The status of the missiles and 28 drones remains unclear.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday that Russia had launched a massive overnight assault, deploying five ballistic missiles alongside 170 drones. This development marks one of the more intense aerial strikes in recent weeks.
The Ukrainian air defense system successfully neutralized 74 drones out of the total launched, thanks to their robust defense and countermeasures.
Electronic warfare tactics were credited for diverting another 68 drones away from their intended targets. However, the fate of the ballistic missiles and the remaining 28 drones remains unknown, with officials withholding further details pending ongoing investigations.
