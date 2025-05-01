Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Relocation of Hauz Khas Deer Amid Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has stopped the relocation of deer from Hauz Khas Deer Park, Delhi, following a plea by an NGO citing concerns about improper assessments and legal violations. The court has demanded responses from relevant authorities, ensuring the deer are well cared for in their current habitat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:37 IST
The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive preventing the relocation of deer from Hauz Khas Deer Park in New Delhi. This comes in response to a plea submitted by the New Delhi Nature Society.

The NGO argued that around 600 deer were at risk of being moved without appropriate evaluations regarding their habitat, health, and potential risks to vulnerable groups like pregnant deer and young fawns.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan has sought responses from the Delhi Development Authority and other involved entities, with a hearing set for May 16, 2025. The court emphasized that until then, the deer must be adequately cared for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

