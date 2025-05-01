Left Menu

US-Ukraine Mineral Pact: A Strategic Link Amidst War Concerns

The US signed a pivotal agreement with Ukraine, granting access to Ukraine's mineral resources, ensuring continued military aid. This deal, named the United States-Ukraine Reinvestment Fund, affirms US support for Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia. The agreement awaits ratification by the Ukrainian Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:34 IST
US-Ukraine Mineral Pact: A Strategic Link Amidst War Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Ukraine finalized a significant agreement on Wednesday, granting American access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources. This deal, the United States-Ukraine Reinvestment Fund, could facilitate continued US military aid to Kyiv, amid ongoing peace talks with Russia.

Details remain sparse, but the agreement is expected to provide the US access to valuable rare earth minerals in Ukraine, ensuring continued support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the US commitment to a free, sovereign Ukraine in his statement.

The pact, which is seen as crucial for future US military aid to Ukraine, was endorsed by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, calling it an 'equal and good international deal.' Ukraine's economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, participated in its finalization in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025