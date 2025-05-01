US-Ukraine Mineral Pact: A Strategic Link Amidst War Concerns

The United States and Ukraine finalized a significant agreement on Wednesday, granting American access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources. This deal, the United States-Ukraine Reinvestment Fund, could facilitate continued US military aid to Kyiv, amid ongoing peace talks with Russia.

Details remain sparse, but the agreement is expected to provide the US access to valuable rare earth minerals in Ukraine, ensuring continued support for Kyiv in its conflict with Russia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the US commitment to a free, sovereign Ukraine in his statement.

The pact, which is seen as crucial for future US military aid to Ukraine, was endorsed by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, calling it an 'equal and good international deal.' Ukraine's economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, participated in its finalization in Washington.

