Ramdev in Hot Water: Contempt Charges Over 'Sharbat Jihad' Remarks

The Delhi High Court has found Yoga practitioner Ramdev in prima facie contempt for his divisive remarks branding Hamdard's Rooh Afza as part of a 'sharbat jihad.'

The court had earlier prohibited Ramdev from making further statements against Hamdard's products but was informed he violated this order.

Justice Amit Bansal expressed disapproval of the continued publication of controversial content despite past directives, leading to a contempt notice against Ramdev, pending further hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)