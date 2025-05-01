Left Menu

Corruption in Kashmir: Night Guard's Lavish Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir has charged Shahilal Showkat Ali, a government employee, with amassing disproportionate assets. Allegedly, Ali possesses luxury properties and vehicles despite his modest income. Authorities discovered numerous financial documents and foreign currency during searches of his residences in Sidhra, Jammu, and Banihal.

Jammu | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:50 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against a government worker for allegedly accumulating substantial assets that far exceed his income. The accused, Shahilal Showkat Ali, faces scrutiny for owning properties and vehicles worth crores despite his position as a class four employee.

The investigation by the ACB reveals that Ali, a night guard at the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution department's Tehsil Supply Office in Banihal, holds substantial wealth. This includes large double-storey homes in both Israrabad-Sidhra, Jammu, and Banihal, several land plots, and luxury cars.

In comprehensive searches authorized by the court, officials recovered 16 cheque books, five bank passbooks, and various documents from Ali's residences. Among them were property papers, a passport indicating extensive travel, foreign currency, and three official rubber stamps belonging to high-ranking officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

