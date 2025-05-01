Delhi Schools on Edge: Court Demands Action Against Bomb Threats
The Delhi High Court has issued notices regarding the failure of authorities to create a comprehensive mechanism to address bomb threats in schools. Amid repeated hoax threats causing fear among students and parents, the court calls for urgent action, emphasizing the need for a robust standard operating procedure.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court took a significant step on Thursday by issuing notices to the capital's chief secretary and police after allegations emerged regarding their failure to develop a robust mechanism to handle bomb threats in schools effectively.
Justice Anish Dayal highlighted the severity of the issue, referencing the common occurrence of hoax calls disrupting students, parents, and school communities. He stressed the need for immediate attention from authorities. The plea, overseen by advocate Arpit Bhargava, pointed to a seeming disregard for the court's November 2024 order demanding a detailed action plan within eight weeks.
The court ordered updates on the progress, with the next hearing scheduled for May 19, pushing for a comprehensive standard operating procedure to restore safety and prevent recurring threats in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
