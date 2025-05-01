Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Edge: Court Demands Action Against Bomb Threats

The Delhi High Court has issued notices regarding the failure of authorities to create a comprehensive mechanism to address bomb threats in schools. Amid repeated hoax threats causing fear among students and parents, the court calls for urgent action, emphasizing the need for a robust standard operating procedure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:10 IST
Delhi Schools on Edge: Court Demands Action Against Bomb Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court took a significant step on Thursday by issuing notices to the capital's chief secretary and police after allegations emerged regarding their failure to develop a robust mechanism to handle bomb threats in schools effectively.

Justice Anish Dayal highlighted the severity of the issue, referencing the common occurrence of hoax calls disrupting students, parents, and school communities. He stressed the need for immediate attention from authorities. The plea, overseen by advocate Arpit Bhargava, pointed to a seeming disregard for the court's November 2024 order demanding a detailed action plan within eight weeks.

The court ordered updates on the progress, with the next hearing scheduled for May 19, pushing for a comprehensive standard operating procedure to restore safety and prevent recurring threats in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025