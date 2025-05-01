Left Menu

Indonesia-Vietnam Pact to Shape South China Sea Boundaries: A New Chapter in Maritime Politics

Indonesia is set to ratify a maritime agreement with Vietnam defining their exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea. This deal aims to reduce territorial tensions and challenge China's extensive claims. Experts view it as a move to enhance legal certainty for fishing and energy exploration activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:24 IST
Indonesia-Vietnam Pact to Shape South China Sea Boundaries: A New Chapter in Maritime Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's parliament is preparing to endorse a landmark maritime agreement with Vietnam, set to define the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of both nations in the contentious South China Sea. The deal, reached after over a decade of negotiations, is expected to be formally ratified by the Indonesian parliament next week, according to lawmaker Nico Siahaan.

This strategic waterway has long been a hotspot of geopolitical tension, severely impacting fishing and energy exploration operations. The newly penned agreement delineates EEZ boundaries, ostensibly ignoring China's sweeping sovereignty claims. In 2016, an international tribunal ruled against China's expansive claims, but Beijing continues to dismiss the verdict.

Arif Havas Oegroseno, Indonesia's deputy foreign minister, emphasized that the agreement will provide legal clarity for fishermen and maritime operations. The pact could also reduce recurring conflicts with Vietnamese fishermen in Indonesian waters, promoting better-defined maritime relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025