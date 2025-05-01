Indonesia-Vietnam Pact to Shape South China Sea Boundaries: A New Chapter in Maritime Politics

Indonesia's parliament is preparing to endorse a landmark maritime agreement with Vietnam, set to define the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of both nations in the contentious South China Sea. The deal, reached after over a decade of negotiations, is expected to be formally ratified by the Indonesian parliament next week, according to lawmaker Nico Siahaan.

This strategic waterway has long been a hotspot of geopolitical tension, severely impacting fishing and energy exploration operations. The newly penned agreement delineates EEZ boundaries, ostensibly ignoring China's sweeping sovereignty claims. In 2016, an international tribunal ruled against China's expansive claims, but Beijing continues to dismiss the verdict.

Arif Havas Oegroseno, Indonesia's deputy foreign minister, emphasized that the agreement will provide legal clarity for fishermen and maritime operations. The pact could also reduce recurring conflicts with Vietnamese fishermen in Indonesian waters, promoting better-defined maritime relations.

