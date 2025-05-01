Justice Sought: Dr. Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks High Court Intervention

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stepped in to demand answers regarding the vandalism of a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which occurred over two months ago in Seoni district, yet remains unresolved.

Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain have issued notices to the Seoni collector and the state government, urging them to explain the lack of action taken by the police. This move follows a public interest litigation (PIL) that criticized the authorities for failing to arrest anyone since the incident on February 10.

Counsel Dinesh Upadhyay, on behalf of petitioner Jitendra Ahirwar, argued that the police relocated the damaged statue instead of arresting the culprits. The court has set a May 7 hearing date and has requested affidavits from key law enforcement figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)