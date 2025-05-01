Unveiling the Mumbai Attack Conspiracy: NIA Seeks Rana's Custody

The Delhi court is extending the custody of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeks critical intelligence on Lashkar-e-Toiba's future plans. The decision came after the agency requested Rana's custody, emphasizing his potential to reveal operational details.

The NIA, during the court session on April 28, underscored the global scope of the plot, suggesting conspirators hatched plans against India from abroad. While addressing concerns, NIA has assured the court of measured interrogation methods, considering Rana's health.

Rana, a crucial link to David Coleman Headley, was under tight security during his court appearance. His extradition from the US followed the dismissal of his review plea by the US Supreme Court, marking a significant step in resolving the infamous 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)