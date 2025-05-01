Tragic Discovery: Newborn's Body Found in Thane
In Maharashtra's Thane city, the body of a newborn girl was discovered near a public toilet, prompting police involvement. The body was sent for post-mortem, and an FIR has been lodged under section 94 for concealment of birth by secret disposal against an unidentified person.
A shocking discovery was made in Thane city, Maharashtra, as the body of a newborn girl was found. The grim find was located near a public toilet close to a company site, raising alarms in the area.
The authorities acted swiftly after a passerby noticed and reported the situation. The police collected the body and facilitated its transfer to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
An FIR was filed following a complaint by a local citizen. The case has been registered under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to the concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body, with investigations underway to identify the responsible parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
