Scandal in the Imperial Palace: A Royal Theft Unveiled

Japan's Imperial Palace faces a scandal after an employee was dismissed for stealing a total of 3.6 million yen from Emperor Naruhito and his family, causing embarrassment to the royal household. This unprecedented theft has highlighted vulnerabilities in palace security.

The Imperial Household Agency found the discrepancy during an internal investigation. The suspect, in his 20s, confessed to the theft when confronted, citing financial difficulties. The incident spanned from November 2023 to March this year, with the employee later returning the entire sum.

The palace has responded by filing a criminal complaint and taking disciplinary action against involved parties. IHA chief Yasuhiko Nishimura called the theft "unthinkable" and "extremely regrettable," vowing to enhance discipline among palace staff to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)