Tahawwur Rana's Custody: Unveiling Terror Secrets

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed to a Delhi court possible leads from Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, regarding the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's ongoing and future activities in India.

On April 28, the NIA appealed for Rana's custody before special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh, citing his potential to disclose operative details of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by Hafiz Saeed. Sources confirm Hafiz is implicated in the case, with the organization continuing terror attacks across India.

Rana, brought from the US post a Supreme Court dismissal of his review plea against extradition, faces accusations of limited cooperation. The court extended his custody by 12 days, underscoring the urgency of gathering intelligence to combat global terror conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)