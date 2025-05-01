Seizure Shock: Hasina's Son Denounces Property Confiscation Controversy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the expatriate son of Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has strongly criticized the recent court-ordered seizure of his family's properties. He claims the action was taken without any valid corruption evidence, raising serious concerns over judicial fairness in Bangladesh.

The criticisms came on the heels of a Dhaka court's judgment to seize properties owned by five family members, including Sudha Sadan, associated with Joy's deceased father and enduring significant historical value. The controversial decision has ignited a fiery debate over the regime's crackdown on alleged corruption.

This court action is a part of ongoing legal battles faced by Hasina's family, further exacerbated by anti-corruption allegations. Joy, residing in the United States, continues to highlight the lack of due process and questions the legitimacy of the interim government's efforts led by Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)