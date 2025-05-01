Sajeeb Wazed Joy Condemns Unproven Property Seizure in Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the expatriate son of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has strongly criticized the Bangladeshi court's decision to seize family assets, claiming the action was taken without evidence of corruption.

This reaction follows a recent order by a Dhaka court to confiscate additional properties of the Hasina family. The court decision is tied to an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) petition targeting Sheikh Hasina's relatives, including Joy and his sister Saima Wazed Putul.

Among the seized properties are valuable lands and homes in and around Dhaka. Joy condemned the ruling as an abuse of power under what he called the 'Yunus regime,' highlighting the lack of due process and rule of law in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)