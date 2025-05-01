Left Menu

Sajeeb Wazed Joy Condemns Unproven Property Seizure in Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, criticized the property seizure of his family members in Bangladesh, alleging the action lacked proof of corruption. This controversy follows a court order approving property confiscation linked to an Anti-Corruption Commission petition against Joy and his relatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:15 IST
Sajeeb Wazed Joy Condemns Unproven Property Seizure in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the expatriate son of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has strongly criticized the Bangladeshi court's decision to seize family assets, claiming the action was taken without evidence of corruption.

This reaction follows a recent order by a Dhaka court to confiscate additional properties of the Hasina family. The court decision is tied to an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) petition targeting Sheikh Hasina's relatives, including Joy and his sister Saima Wazed Putul.

Among the seized properties are valuable lands and homes in and around Dhaka. Joy condemned the ruling as an abuse of power under what he called the 'Yunus regime,' highlighting the lack of due process and rule of law in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025