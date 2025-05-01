Tensions Escalate: India and Pakistan on Brink Over Kashmir Attack

India's Foreign Minister has urged the U.S. to help bring those responsible for the recent deadly Kashmir attack to justice. As tensions mount between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations are at a crossroads, with the U.S. advocating for diplomatic resolutions and cooperation on the investigation.

The attack, which targeted tourists in Pahalgam, left 26 dead and has heightened military readiness on both sides. India claims the assault was orchestrated by Pakistani nationals, a charge that Islamabad denies, seeking a neutral investigation. Reactions range from closed seminaries in Pakistan-administered areas to India's suspension of a river water treaty.

The situation poses a challenge for regional stability, with India aiming to assert its right to self-defense and Pakistan warning against military escalation. As international voices, including the U.N. and China, call for restraint, dialogue remains crucial to avoid a flashpoint in the contested region.

(With inputs from agencies.)