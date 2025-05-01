Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Trial in Political Vendetta Arms Case

The Supreme Court has stayed the trial in a 2007 arms case involving former Samajwadi Party MP Bal Kumar Patel, who claimed the case was a political vendetta. The court's decision follows Patel's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash the proceedings.

The Supreme Court has intervened in a controversial 2007 arms case involving Bal Kumar Patel, a former MP from the Samajwadi Party, who argues he is a victim of political vendetta. The court ordered a stay on the proceedings, acknowledging Patel's claims of harassment and tarnishing of his political image.

The legal team, led by advocate Rohit A Sthalekar, highlighted that Patel faces baseless charges under the Arms Act. The case concerns allegations of procuring a firearms license using forged documentation and exceeding ammunition limits. Despite a 2012 ruling clearing Patel, and a subsequent government order advocating case withdrawal in public interest, the case persists.

Further complicating matters, the trial court denied withdrawal of prosecution, citing a Supreme Court mandate for high court consent in such cases. The high court's decision to proceed, despite official backing for withdrawal, suggests a litigious impasse driven by political motivations fueling the prolonged legal battle.

