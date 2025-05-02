Tensions Flare: Israeli Airstrike Near Syrian Presidential Palace

In a provocative military move, Israel's air force launched an airstrike near Syria's presidential palace early Friday, following an alarming period marked by warnings to Syrian leaders.

This action arose after intense clashes unfolded near Damascus between pro-Syrian government gunmen and fighters from the Druze minority sect, leading to dozens of deaths or injuries.

The Israeli military confirmed that fighter jets targeted the vicinity of President Hussein al-Sharaa's palace, without revealing more specifics. The Druze community, predominantly in southern Syria, Lebanon, and Israel, remains deeply affected by this ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)