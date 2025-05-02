Cyber Siege: Over 10 Lakh Attacks on Indian Systems Post-Pahalgam

In an alarming escalation, the Maharashtra Cyber department reports over 10 lakh cyber attacks on Indian digital systems in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Various international hacking groups, notably from Pakistan, are implicated in the surge.

The cybercrime detection wing observed a significant increase in cyber threats following the horrific April 22 assault in Kashmir, highlighting the potential for organized cyber warfare. Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police for Maharashtra Cyber, revealed the digital onslaught.

These malicious activities, targeting Indian websites and portals, predominantly emanated from Pakistan, the Middle East, Indonesia, and Morocco, with many hackers claiming Islamist affiliations. The department successfully thwarted numerous assaults and issued advisories to government departments to bolster cyber defenses.

