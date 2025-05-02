Goa Police Crackdown: 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda Arrested

Goa Police have intensified their crackdown on gambling activities, conducting a series of targeted raids across the coastal state. These operations have led to the arrest of several individuals, most notably Mumbai's 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda.

According to the official spokesperson, the crime branch carried out raids in Panaji, Mapusa, Porvorim, Margao, Vasco, Ponda, Mandrem, and Pernem, resulting in 12 cases being filed and 12 bookies being arrested. Among those apprehended are key operators such as Chandubhai Thakkar, also known as D'sa, and Ganeshyam Bhai from Ahmedabad.

Jaya Chheda, who oversees the main 'matka' business from Mumbai, is the widow of the slain 'Matka King' Suresh Bhagat. This operation underscores a significant effort by authorities to dismantle the intricate gambling networks spanning Mumbai and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)