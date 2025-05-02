Goa Police Crackdown: 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda Arrested
Goa Police conducted multiple raids against gambling, resulting in several arrests, including Mumbai's 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda. The raids took place in various locations, leading to 12 cases. Key operators such as Chandubhai Thakkar and Ganeshyam Bhai were also named, indicating a major operation spanning across Mumbai and Gujarat.
Goa Police have intensified their crackdown on gambling activities, conducting a series of targeted raids across the coastal state. These operations have led to the arrest of several individuals, most notably Mumbai's 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda.
According to the official spokesperson, the crime branch carried out raids in Panaji, Mapusa, Porvorim, Margao, Vasco, Ponda, Mandrem, and Pernem, resulting in 12 cases being filed and 12 bookies being arrested. Among those apprehended are key operators such as Chandubhai Thakkar, also known as D'sa, and Ganeshyam Bhai from Ahmedabad.
Jaya Chheda, who oversees the main 'matka' business from Mumbai, is the widow of the slain 'Matka King' Suresh Bhagat. This operation underscores a significant effort by authorities to dismantle the intricate gambling networks spanning Mumbai and Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
