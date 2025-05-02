Uttarakhand High Court Steps In Amid Communal Tensions Following Sensitive Case
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of communal tensions in Nainital after an alleged rape incident involving a 12-year-old girl. Authorities have been directed to maintain order, monitor the internet, and prevent misinformation. Key arrests and public appeals aim to restore peace.
The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in the communal unrest in Nainital, spurred by the reported sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by a 60-year-old man from a minority community. The court has called for stringent law enforcement measures to avert escalations and misinformation.
On Thursday, a division bench consisting of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma instructed the police to maintain law and order, prevent crowd gatherings, and monitor online platforms to curb rumors. The accused, named Osman, has been apprehended. The situation mirrors previous instances of unrest in Nainital, notably the violence after a madrassa demolition in Banbhoolpura last year. A substantial police presence is now active, with checkpoints on major routes into Nainital.
District Magistrate Vandana Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prahalad Meena have implemented directives to quell tensions. Demonstrations from Hindu groups occurred outside the police station, along with a business strike by the Vyapar Mandal. The accused faces significant public outcry calling for severe punitive measures.
