Left Menu

Manhunt Launched Following Suhas Shetty's Murder in Mangaluru

Police have identified suspects in the murder case of Suhas Shetty, a renowned rowdy sheeter, in Mangaluru. Authorities are swiftly moving for arrests with heightened security and prohibitory orders imposed to maintain peace. Police urge public aid in avoiding misinformation as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:07 IST
Manhunt Launched Following Suhas Shetty's Murder in Mangaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, law enforcement in Mangaluru is closing in on suspects linked to the murder of Suhas Shetty, a notorious rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist. Authorities have confirmed the involvement of an unidentified group in the murder, which occurred on Thursday evening.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hithendra R has stated that detailed intelligence has been gathered about the perpetrators. Operations are underway to apprehend them promptly. Prohibitory orders have been enforced across Mangaluru to counter escalating tensions, as advised by Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Mangaluru police request collaboration from citizens to maintain peace and advise caution against spreading rumors. A major contingent of security personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and multiple Superintendents of Police, ensures stability during this period of heightened alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025