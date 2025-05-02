Manhunt Launched Following Suhas Shetty's Murder in Mangaluru

In a significant development, law enforcement in Mangaluru is closing in on suspects linked to the murder of Suhas Shetty, a notorious rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist. Authorities have confirmed the involvement of an unidentified group in the murder, which occurred on Thursday evening.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hithendra R has stated that detailed intelligence has been gathered about the perpetrators. Operations are underway to apprehend them promptly. Prohibitory orders have been enforced across Mangaluru to counter escalating tensions, as advised by Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Mangaluru police request collaboration from citizens to maintain peace and advise caution against spreading rumors. A major contingent of security personnel, including Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and multiple Superintendents of Police, ensures stability during this period of heightened alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)