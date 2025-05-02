Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Deportation Amid Identity Verification

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt on the deportation process of a Kashmir family allegedly overstaying their visa, pending document verification. The family, linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, can appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if needed.

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday, instructing authorities to pause any deportation proceedings against a family accused of overstaying their visa until their identity documentation is verified.

This decision comes following the involvement of the family in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, casting a spotlight on their residency status as Kashmiri residents with a relative working in Bengaluru.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, expressed concern for the human element involved, granting the family the option to seek redress in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

