Supreme Court Halts Deportation Amid Identity Verification

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday, instructing authorities to pause any deportation proceedings against a family accused of overstaying their visa until their identity documentation is verified.

This decision comes following the involvement of the family in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, casting a spotlight on their residency status as Kashmiri residents with a relative working in Bengaluru.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, expressed concern for the human element involved, granting the family the option to seek redress in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)