Germany's Intelligence Brands AfD as Democracy Threat

Germany's domestic intelligence service on Friday designated the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist entity, marking it a threat to democracy. This new classification allows for increased surveillance, including the use of confidential informants and communication interceptions.

The intelligence agency justified its decision by highlighting the AfD's ethnic and ancestral ideology, which it said contradicts Germany's free democratic order. This ideology effectively excludes certain population groups from equal societal participation. In a statement, the agency noted that the AfD's view relegates citizens of immigrant backgrounds, particularly from Muslim-majority countries, to a secondary status.

This development comes days before conservative leader Friedrich Merz is expected to be sworn in as Germany's new chancellor. Analysts warn that the decision might inadvertently bolster the AfD by reinforcing its narrative of being marginalized by established parties. Despite the designation, the AfD has recently gained traction in polls and secured significant political influence in the new parliament.

