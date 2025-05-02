Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' Controversy Unfolds in Delhi High Court
Yoga guru Ramdev assured the Delhi High Court he would not make disparaging statements, including his 'sharbat jihad' remark against Hamdard's Rooh Afza. The Court ordered the removal of controversial content after Hamdard's lawsuit against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd. Compliance was promised within 24 hours.
- Country:
- India
In a swift move to address a simmering controversy, Yoga guru Ramdev provided the Delhi High Court with an undertaking not to issue or publish any degrading statements similar to his earlier 'sharbat jihad' comment concerning Hamdard's Rooh Afza.
Justice Amit Bansal, who previously mandated the elimination of contentious online content on May 1, requested an affidavit from Ramdev's legal representative on Friday. The legal proceedings arose from a lawsuit filed by the Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd due to the inflammatory remarks.
The court was informed that while promoting Patanjali's 'gulab sharbat', Ramdev suggested that Rooh Afza's earnings supported religious institutions, a claim that caused significant media attention and legal scrutiny. Ramdev pledged to remove all related videos and posts after the court described his remarks as indefensible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CFPB Shifts Priorities: A New Focus Amid Controversy
State Department Closes Global Engagement Center Amid Controversy
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Stance Amid Waqf Act Controversy
Taiwanese Service Members Holding Chinese Residency Sparks Controversy
Uttarakhand University Appointment Controversy: Two Decades Later, Still Awaiting Justice