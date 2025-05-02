Judicial Intimidation: Threats Against Judges and Families Amidst Trump's Political Climate

The judiciary is under siege as the families of U.S. judges endure a wave of threats after decisions go against the Trump administration. Judges from both sides of the aisle fear for the safety of their families as social media becomes a battleground, with threats of violence proliferating.

Prominent figures like Elon Musk have intensified these threats, amplifying aggressive posts that target judges and their families. The situation has become so dire that judges have expressed significant concern over their families' safety, with reports of pizzas being used as intimidation tactics.

The escalation in threats against the judiciary highlights the perilous state of judicial independence in the U.S. policy landscape. Judges and legal experts warn that such attacks compromise the rule of law, foreshadowing a potential constitutional crisis.

