AfD Leaders Vow Legal Fight Against Extremist Label

The co-leaders of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) announced on Friday their intention to challenge a recent classification by the domestic intelligence agency labeling the party as extremist. They criticized the move, describing it as a 'severe blow to German democracy' and accusing the agency of discrediting and criminalizing the AfD ahead of a governmental transition.

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, in their statement, emphasized that the party is not taking these accusations lightly. The AfD plans to actively defend itself through legal channels against what they see as defamatory claims that threaten the country's democratic fabric.

The decision by the intelligence agency is expected to trigger a heated legal confrontation, with the AfD highlighting the timing of the classification as particularly contentious, just as a change in government appears imminent.

